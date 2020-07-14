x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

sports

SEC postpones fall start of volleyball, soccer and cross country through end of August

The SEC said it is also evaluating potential impacts on fall schedules in all sports.

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it will postpone the start of some sports until at least through August 31 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Collegiate volleyball, soccer and cross country competitions have had their starts postponed. The delay includes exhibition and non-conference games.

The SEC said it is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation as new cases continue to rise to record-highs across the Southeast in states like Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. The SEC said it is evaluating potential impacts on fall schedules in all sports with "the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes."

Any rescheduling for postponed games would be left up to each school.

RELATED: TSSAA delays vote for football and girls soccer contingency plans

RELATED: Here are the scheduling plans the TSSAA will vote on for high school football this year

RELATED: TSSAA: Sports seasons to be delayed due to state of emergency extension