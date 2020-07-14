SEC postpones start of volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons

The SEC announced on Tuesday that it will delay the start of the volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The seasons of SEC volleyball, soccer and cross country teams will not start as scheduled. The conference announced on Tuesday that the seasons will be postponed through, at least, Aug. 31.

"The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline," the SEC said in a statement.

The postponement includes exhibition and non-conference games.