The Southeastern Conference announced the football schedules on Tuesday for the 2019 season.

The season begins August 31 which includes the following neutral site games in Week 1: Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta, Auburn vs. Oregon in Dallas, Florida vs. Miami in Orlando, Mississippi State vs. UL-Lafayette in New Orleans, and South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte.

The Vols will open the season hosting Georgia State and will begin SEC play on Sept. 21 against Florida in Gainesville. Tennessee has two byes, the first on Sept. 28 and the second on Nov. 16.

Tennessee's schedule for the 2019 season:

Week 1 Aug. 31: Georgia State at Tennessee

Week 2 Sept. 7: BYU at Tennessee

Week 3 Sept. 14: UT-Chattanooga at Tennessee

Week 4 Sept. 21: Tennessee at Florida

Week 5 Sept. 28 : Bye

Week 6 Oct. 5: Georgia at Tennessee

Week 7 Oct. 12: Mississippi State at Tennessee

Week 8 Oct. 19: Tennessee at Alabama

Week 9 Oct. 26: South Carolina at Tennessee

Week 10 Nov. 2 : UAB at Tennessee

Week 11 Nov. 9: Tennessee at Kentucky

Week 12 Nov. 16: Bye

Week 13 Nov. 23: Tennessee at Missouri

Week 14 Nov. 30: Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Game times and broadcast schedules will be determined later.

