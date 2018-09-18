The Southeastern Conference announced the football schedules on Tuesday for the 2019 season.
The season begins August 31 which includes the following neutral site games in Week 1: Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta, Auburn vs. Oregon in Dallas, Florida vs. Miami in Orlando, Mississippi State vs. UL-Lafayette in New Orleans, and South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte.
The Vols will open the season hosting Georgia State and will begin SEC play on Sept. 21 against Florida in Gainesville. Tennessee has two byes, the first on Sept. 28 and the second on Nov. 16.
Tennessee's schedule for the 2019 season:
Week 1 Aug. 31: Georgia State at Tennessee
Week 2 Sept. 7: BYU at Tennessee
Week 3 Sept. 14: UT-Chattanooga at Tennessee
Week 4 Sept. 21: Tennessee at Florida
Week 5 Sept. 28 : Bye
Week 6 Oct. 5: Georgia at Tennessee
Week 7 Oct. 12: Mississippi State at Tennessee
Week 8 Oct. 19: Tennessee at Alabama
Week 9 Oct. 26: South Carolina at Tennessee
Week 10 Nov. 2 : UAB at Tennessee
Week 11 Nov. 9: Tennessee at Kentucky
Week 12 Nov. 16: Bye
Week 13 Nov. 23: Tennessee at Missouri
Week 14 Nov. 30: Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Game times and broadcast schedules will be determined later.