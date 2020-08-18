SEC releases health, safety guidelines for fans

The conference said institutions may adopt additional procedures and protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced guidelines for its member schools to establish expectations for the health and safety protocols for fans should they be allowed to attend games during the season as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the guidelines were adopted as baseline recommendations.

"Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games," Sankey said.

The conference said institutions may adopt additional procedures and protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances.

Some highlights include:

Guests will be required to wear face masks (over the nose and mouth) while inside the stadium and anytime social distancing is not possible.

Attendance will be limited based on local/state guidelines or CDC recommendations for gatherings.

Stadiums will be required to install barriers at concessions stands, and 'grab-and-go' options are recommended.

Extra signage will be posted in and out of the stadium

Entry and exits points will be designated for bathrooms

The full list of guidelines can be found on the SEC website.

The University of Tennessee said there will be no university-organized tailgating on campus for football games.