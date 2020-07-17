SEC: Student-athletes to keep scholarships if they don't participate in athletics

The Southeastern Conference will still honor students' scholarships if they choose not to participate in athletics during the fall 2020 semester.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials with the Southeastern Conference announced they will still honor the scholarships of student-athletes who choose not to participate in athletics during the fall 2020 semester due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Student-athletes will also stay in good standing with their team if they decide not to play, according to officials.

The decision comes after a unanimous vote between SEC Presidents and Chancellors, after a recommendation from athletic directors, according to a press release.

"SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Officials with the SEC also said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and will decide whether to extend the policy to the spring semester later.