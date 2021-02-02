SEC teams will have to forfeit if unable to play conference games due to COVID-19

Tennessee Football head coach said on Monday that the team is over 80% vaccinated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference announced its event cancellation policies on Monday as they continue to monitor developments with COVID-19.

For all athletic events, if a team doesn't have enough players to compete due to COVID-19, injuries, or other reasons, they will have to forfeit and will be given a loss in the conference standings. If the other team has enough personnel to play, they would be awarded a win in the conference standings.

If both teams are unable to compete due to COVID-19, injuries, or other reasons, both teams will be given losses in the SEC standings. Commissioner Greg Sankey is given the discretion to declare a "no contest" in certain circumstances.

Tennessee Football head coach said on Monday that the team is over 80% vaccinated.