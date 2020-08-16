x
SEC to announce 2020 football schedule Monday

Week 1 of the 2020 SEC football schedule will be revealed at 3 p.m. (EST) on The Paul Finebaum Show, according to a release from the SEC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference said it will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday at 7 p.m. (EST) on a special show on the SEC Network.

Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and more, SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show Presented by Regions will break down the 2020 SEC football schedule in its entirety, according to a release from the conference.

Last month, the conference established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season so its 14 universities could focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as they continue to monitor COVID-19 developments, according to the SEC.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. 

The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

The conference said limiting competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.

