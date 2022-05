Tennessee Baseball said the team will return tonight at Lindsey Nelson Stadium around 11:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to greet them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For anyone looking for an opportunity to greet the new SEC Tournament champions, now's your chance!

The Tennessee Baseball Twitter account said the Vols will be returning to Lindsey Nelson Stadium tonight around 11:45 p.m.

Y’all are used to the late nights so come out and meet the team when the bus arrives at Rocky Top at approx. 11:45 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium! — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 30, 2022