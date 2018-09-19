The Southeastern Conference released the the television schedule and start times for the 2018-19 men's basketball season. There area nearly 20 chances for Tennessee fans to watch the Vols on TV this season.

Tennessee's schedule:

- Jan. 5 Georgia at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network

- Jan 8. Tennessee at Missouri at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U/SECN

- Jan 12. Tennessee at Florida at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

- Jan 15. Arkansas at Tennessee at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U/SECN

- Jan 19. Alabama at Tennessee at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

- Jan. 23 Tennessee at Vanderbilt at 7:00 p.m. ESPN/2/ESPNU

- Jan 26. West Virginia at Tennessee at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

- Jan 29. Tennessee at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

- Feb. 2. Tennessee at Texas A&M at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

- Feb 5 Missouri at Tennessee at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

- Feb 9. Florida at Tennessee at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

- Feb 13. South Carolina at Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

- Feb 16. Tennessee at Kentucky at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

- Feb. 19. Vanderbilt at Tennessee at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U

- Feb 23. Tennessee at LSU at 12:00 p.m. n ESPN/2/U

- Feb 27. Tennessee at Ole Miss at 7:00 p.m. SEC Network

- March 2. Kentucky at Tennessee at 2:00 p.m. on CBS

- March 5. Mississippi State at Tennessee at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN/2/U/SECN

- March 9. Tennessee at Auburn at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

