KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee was unable to turn the momentum from a last-minute road win against Alabama to a home win against No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday, falling to the Wildcats 77-64.

Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi led the way in scoring for the Vols, tying a career-high 18 points (4/11 from three). John Fulkeron and Jordan Bowden added 16 points each, while Yves Pons totaled nine points with four blocks in 40 minutes of play.

Five Kentucky players finished in double-figures, led by Immanuel Quickley's 18-point performance.

It's the first time Tennessee has lost in Thompson-Boling Arena to Kentucky since head coach Rick Barnes took over the program. Barnes is now 6-5 against the Wildcats since his arrival on Rocky Top.

Tennessee drops to 13-10 this season, 5-5 in conference play. The Vols will stay at home on Tuesday, where they'll take on Arkansas at 7 p.m. The game will broadcast on SEC Network.