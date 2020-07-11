Second round high school football matchups, schedules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We've made it one week into the postseason and already the field is thinning. The high school football playoffs continue, with round two beginning on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. across the state.
For this round, the higher seeded team will host the game.
Here's a look at the local teams still in the running for the gold ball.
For the complete bracket, CLICK HERE
Class 1A
-Oliver Springs vs. Cloudland: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Greenback vs. Coalfield: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
-Rockwood vs. South Greene: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
-Pigeon Forge vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Kingston vs. Alcoa: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Loudon vs. Upperman: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
-Greeneville vs. Anderson County
Class 5A
-South-Doyle vs. David Crockett: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Halls vs. Central: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Walker Valley vs. West: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Oak Ridge vs. Rhea County: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
-Dobyns-Bennett vs. McMinn County: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
-Bradley Central vs. Maryville: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
DII A
-Nashville Christian vs. The King's Academy: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
DII AA
-Goodpasture vs. CAK: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.