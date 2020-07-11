Second round high school football matchups, schedules

One win down, four more to go. Here's a look at the second round postseason matchups.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — We've made it one week into the postseason and already the field is thinning. The high school football playoffs continue, with round two beginning on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. across the state.

For this round, the higher seeded team will host the game.

Here's a look at the local teams still in the running for the gold ball.

For the complete bracket, CLICK HERE

Class 1A

-Oliver Springs vs. Cloudland: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Greenback vs. Coalfield: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

-Rockwood vs. South Greene: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

-Pigeon Forge vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Kingston vs. Alcoa: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Loudon vs. Upperman: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

-Greeneville vs. Anderson County

Class 5A

-South-Doyle vs. David Crockett: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Halls vs. Central: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Walker Valley vs. West: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Oak Ridge vs. Rhea County: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

-Dobyns-Bennett vs. McMinn County: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

-Bradley Central vs. Maryville: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

DII A

-Nashville Christian vs. The King's Academy: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

DII AA