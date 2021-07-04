Senior Lady Vol Kasi Kushkituah announces plans to go pro

Kushkituah is coming off of her best season as a college player, averaging 6.8 points and 6 rebounds per game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball senior Kasi Kushkituah will be "taking the next steps to play professionally and begin pursuing some exciting ideas and plans," she announced on social media Tuesday morning.

Kushkituah played four seasons at Tennessee, ending her career with her best work as a Lady Vol, averaging 6.8 points and 6 rebounds per game.

"My last four years have been filled with so many life-gaining experiences that I will forever cherish close to my heart. I am beyond thankful for being a part of this legacy program and for it shaping me into the woman I am today," Kushkituah said as part of her announcement.

Both Kushkituah and Rennia Davis announced their intention to play professionally this offseason.