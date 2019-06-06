KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As more than one hundred softball teams converge on Tennessee, the competition grows fierce. Not just on the diamond... but against father time.

Players like Gary Armes have loved softball for a long time.

"The team I'm on, we're 70 through 75," said Armes. "Then there are other teams that are 75 through 80. They're still out there playing."

Armes is part of the Tennessee Seniors Softball team. On Wednesday afternoon, the Seniors walk into the dugout of field 4 at Caswell Park in Knoxville, bats and gloves in tow.

"We're just a bunch of old guys who haven't grown up yet, we just love to play and we just thank the Lord we have the talent to get out there and still run and play and catch and throw."

Dave Blazier is the head coach of the Tennessee Seniors. He's been coaching since 2010. The team is in their 70s, but stepping on the diamond is like stepping into a time machine.

"Oh yeah, feel like we're 13 or 14 again," Blazier said laughing. "That's something extra, it's just a huge emotion that runs over you when you're out there playing because you want to out-do everybody else."

The competitive juices start flowing.

"There are times when the weather is hot, you get a little chippy, that kind of thing," laughed Armes.

These players are even willing to put their body on the line, just for the sake of having a good time.

"There was a man playing left field and a fly ball was hit to him, he backs up he catches it, falls over backwards and just lays there," said Armes. "So the runners run out to see if he's okay, this man was 80 years old, he caught that fly ball, he was still smiling, but he broke two ribs when he hit the ground."

Once the game is over, the two teams come together to pray. The group becomes much more serious. It's meant for those loved and those lost. Armes, a pastor, steps to the middle of the circle.

"Anybody got any special needs?" he asks.

One man in the circle is battling cancer. One has a brother preparing for heart surgery. A few men in the Carolina's are going through funerals. Seven innings in paradise, it keeps spirits high.

"Okay let's pray guys. Thank you Father in Heaven for holding off the rain so we could play a kids game."

"They never get too old to play," said Blazier. "You don't want to be couch potatoes. I don't sit on the couch. I'm either working, sleeping or playing ball."

"And all God's men said amen."