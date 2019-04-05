CINCINNATI — Farragut High School graduate Nick Senzel made his highly anticipated big league debut Friday night for the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

The former Vol and no. 2 overall draft pick went 1-for-5 with two walks and a run scored in the Reds 12-11 extra innings loss to San Francisco.

Senzel came to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of ninth and poked a little roller that died on the infield grass between the mound and third base for an infield single, his first major league hit.

He scored his first run in the third inning on a Yasiel Puig fielder's choice and made a nice running catch in center field.

Not bad for a guy playing in the outfield for only the ninth time in his professional career. Senzel played third base in college at Tennessee and split time between the hot corner and second base in the minors until switching to outfield this spring.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel stands on the steps of the dugout as he waits to bat in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

