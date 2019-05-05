Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel hits a home run, his first in the majors, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel hammered a 3-2 fastball deep to center in the third inning and thought he'd hit his first major league home run. But, Kevin Pillar climbed the wall and hung on it for a couple seconds to make one of the best catches of the season, robbing Senzel of a home run.

In his next at bat, Senzel drilled an 0-1 fastball deep to right field. This one landed about five rows deep in the stands for his first big league homer.

The former Vol and Farragut High School grad made his big league debut Friday night, going 1-5 with an infield single, two walks and a run scored. The Reds new centerfielder went 1-3 with a walk and a homer in his second MLB game, batting in the no. 6 slot in the Cincinnati lineup.

After the game he got not one, not two, but three ice water baths from his teammates.