Seven Tennessee football players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman are among the Vols who were invited.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee football will have seven players attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, offensive lineman Darnell Wright, EXGE rusher Byron Young, linebacker Jeremy Banks and punter Paxton Brooks were invited.

Hooker is coming off a season where he finished fifth in the Heisman voting, was named the Associated Press 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and was an AP All-American third-team selection. He was injured in the second to last game of the regular season against South Carolina, tearing his ACL.

Hooker is off crutches now and he told NFL Network he should be running by March and should be ready in time for NFL Training Camo.

Hyatt is coming off a season where he was the Biletnikoff Award winner, given to the nation's best wide receiver, and was an AP first-team All-American. He had a Vols single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 15.

Wright impressed at the Senior Bowl and is seeing his stock rise. Sources told WBIR that scouts expect Wright to be taken in the second round of the NFL Draft as of now.