It's off the State Championships for the Sevier County High School Smoky Bears bowling team!

The school rallied on the team before they left for the tournament Wednesday. A Sevierville SRO even helped escort their bus out.

The Smoky Bears' head coach Dixon Brown said his team is ready to win at the state level.

"I am so proud of these kids. They've kept focus all year. And they have won games, and I mean they've won games big this year. We've not even had any close games. So I'm proud of them... they're focused, they work all year, and I think they've worked to get to this point," he said.

The 2020 TSSAA State Bowling Tournament starts Thursday and runs until Saturday at the Smyrna Bowling Center in Middle Tennessee. The Sevier County team will take on Bartlett in game two of the tournament on Jan. 24 at noon.

