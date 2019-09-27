Sevier County (1-3) traveled to William Blount (2-3) on Thursday night. The Smoky Bears got a win. Those watching got an absolute show.

It seemed like these two teams scored in just about every way imaginable: air, ground, kickoff, safety. Throw in two-point conversions and a school record 51-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Job Matossian for good measure.

The Govs struggled to block on extra points throughout the night and it's ultimately what led to the loss. After quarterback Trey Clemmer tied with game with a sneak with less than a minute remaining, the go-ahead PAT was blocked, the second time that happened in the contest. At 45-45 in overtime, a Micah Franklin touchdown put WB in front, but instead of kicking the extra point, the Govs faked it, trying to score with the legs of Matossian. He came up just short of the end zone. Sevier County answered back with a sneak from sophomore quarterback Colin Shannon, his sixth score of the night. Kicker Giuseppe Canaca split the uprights, winning the game 52-51 in overtime.

