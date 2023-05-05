Knoxville native Shakara Goodloe to be honored on Senior Day for Lady Vols softball

The Bearden graduate's journey started in junior college before sending an email to head coach Karen Weekly asking if she could join UT. Now, she is a team leader.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is Senior Day for Tennessee's softball team.

Shakara Goodloe, a Knoxville native, will be the only player honored before UT takes on South Carolina. Her journey to UT is an interesting one and one she is forever grateful for.

After graduating from Bearden High School, her collegiate career started at the JUCO level at Chipola College. After two seasons there, she decided it was time to move on.

“I never imagined I’d be here," she said about landing in Tennessee. "I’m grateful Karen gave me the opportunity. She took a chance on me.”

She never imagined it because the chance Lady Vols Head Coach Karen Weekly took on Goodloe was because of a shot-in-the-dark email Goodloe sent asking if she could be a part of the team.

“I was just working at Tomato Head and I was like, 'Can I be a manager or an equipment manager or something?' I was like, 'I used to play at Chipola, here is some of my film.' She emailed me back and said, 'We could really use a pinch runner'. She is like, 'Can you come to practice tomorrow?' I was like ‘Oh my gosh this is happening,'" Goodloe said.

She went to the practice and Weekly was impressed.

“Right away she knew she would help us with her feet," Weekly said. "I told her, Shak this is what we need. And if you’re willing to do that, I can’t promise you anything more than that and she said I just want to be a part of it and do whatever I can.”

As a pinch runner, she has scored 16 runs in two seasons. It isn’t the only way she has contributed.

“It’s been the biggest blessing," Weekly said. "She is such a selfless individual. So respected by her teammates. It’s not often from someone who doesn’t get innings is a leader on your team and Shak is a leader on our team.”

As Goodloe is about the be honored on Senior Day, she reflected on her journey to this point. It means a lot to her.

“It’s just a really emotional feeling," she said. "Just because I never thought I would make it this far. Many times I have just felt like giving up. But I’ve always had uplifting people in my life. It’s so cool that I got to come home and wear the Tennessee jersey. A dream of mine since I’ve grown up. I just feel accomplished in life that I got to go through this process and it is something I’ll forever be grateful for.”

The first pitch for game one is set for 6 p.m. inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday. Game two is on Saturday at noon and game three is Sunday at 1:30 p.m.