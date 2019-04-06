KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Vols were selected on day two of the 2019 MLB Draft and two more have been taken so far on day three.

Shortstop Ricky Martinez went to Arizona in the 18th round and outfielder Jay Charleston was picked by Kansas City in the 26th round.

Charleston led the SEC with 41 stolen bases during the 2019 season, becoming the first Vol to swipe 40 bags since Chris Burke and Stevie Daniel both did it in 2001.

RELATED: Stealing bases with Vols Jay Charleston

Martinez led Tennessee with 18 doubles and ranked third on the team with a .279 average in his first season in Knoxville since transferring from Grayson College.

The Detroit Tigers drafted third baseman Andre Lipcius in the third round. Lipcius led the Vols with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. He also set a career high .586 slugging percentage in 2019.

The Los Angeles Angels took pitcher Garrett Stallings in the fifth round. Stallings led all Tennessee pitchers with 106 strikeouts in 2019. He posted an 8-5 record with a 3.33 ERA.

Pitcher Zach Linginfelter was also drafted by the Angels in the ninth round. Linginfelter started 16 games this season, posting a 6-6 record. He recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Indiana in February. This is Linginfelter's third time getting drafted. The Yankees drafted him while he was at Sevier County High School. The Washington Nationals drafted him last year.

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed pitcher Andrew Schultz in the sixth round. Schultz made 26 appearances in 2019. He went 3-1, had 2 saves and posted a 3.24 ERA.

All six of the above-mentioned Vol draftees were juniors this season and can still return to Tennessee for their senior seasons if they decided not to sign a pro contract. August 15 is the deadline for players to sign with the organization that drafted them.

Each pick in the first ten rounds of the draft is assigned a slot value - the estimated amount of the signing bonus for that selection. Here are the slot values for the Vols who were drafted:

Andre Lipcius - no. 83 overall - $733,100

Garrett Stallings - no. 151 overall - $353,700

Andrew Schultz - no. 180 overall - $272,500

Zach Linginfelter - no. 271 overall - $153,300

Picks in rounds 11-40 are not assigned a slot value but bonuses are generally below $125,000 because going over that number means the bonus will count against the organization's pool of money for the first ten rounds.

LOCAL DRAFT PICKS

Knoxville native and former Catholic High School standout Ethan Elliot was taken in the 10th round by the San Diego Padres. Elliot is a starting pitcher at Lincoln Memorial University. He posted a 12-2 record for the Railsplitters, striking out 134 batters in 92.2 innings pitched as a senior in 2019.