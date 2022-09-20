Vols fans gear up for sixth 'Checker Neyland game' against Florida

Fans in each section of Neyland Stadium will wear either orange or white clothing to make the stadium reflect the iconic end zone design.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is known for having die-hard fans. Whether the Vols are winning or losing, they can always depend on the support of their fans. This upcoming Saturday is one of the season's biggest games, and fans like Kelly Barber have high hopes.

"I cannot wait to see the vols kick those Gator's butts on Saturday," she said.

The Vols will take on the Florida Gators, and their last win in the rivalry was in 2016. Along with the big game day, it is a "Checker Neyland game." Fans will wear either orange or white, depending on seat assignments. Together, they will make the stands look like the end zone.

Barber already knows what she is wearing for the game — white. She stopped by a store to buy things for family members before the game.

"And my sons only have orange," she said. "So I'm here finding a white shirt for both of my sons."

For Barber, this is not her first rodeo.

"The atmosphere is hype; it is enjoyable to be there," she said.

Beth Parks, the marketing director for the Alumni Hall, said if people are unsure what to wear, they are here to help. They can help fans figure out if their section is wearing white or orange, and help them find the right clothing.

Parks says the Alumni Hall is busy all year round. With Checker Neyland and the Florida game falling on the same day, they anticipate a high demand.

"So much so that we've extended our hours," she said. "So on Friday, we're staying up until 9 p.m.”