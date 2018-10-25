America's friendliest ballpark is getting a new coat of paint, or should we say, turf!

The grounds crew at Smokies Stadium is finishing installation of a new grass field after working for the past couple of weeks getting everything just right.

Head groundskeeper Eric Taylor says it'll benefit both the players and the patrons.

"This is going to respond better to heavy foot traffic, allowing us to play more games, as far as some high school events, and having some concerts out here," said Taylor.

Smokies manager Mark Johnson spent the past few days helping with the process. Johnson said he's grateful for this kind of support from the Smokies and the community.

"It goes to show you how much class this organization has, not only the organization but the city and the county that really go into a big effort to make this facility better," Johnson said.

As for the players, there should be benefits for what happens on the field.

"It should be a lot more forgiving under their feet," said Taylor.

"It should drain better, the ball should roll a little quicker, get to our outfielders a little faster and it should be a lot more consistent as far as when they're at home plate."

The new grass is paid for by the stadium authority.

