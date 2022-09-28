Tennessee Smokies eyeing first Southern League title since 2004

The Smokies play a winner-take-all game three against Pensacola Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies have one more chance to erase a lot of droughts in their Southern League Championship Series rubber match against Pensacola on Wednesday night.

Tennessee's series with the Blue Wahoos was evened at 1-1 in Tuesday's loss to Pensacola at Smokies Stadium, but the Smokies are still one win away from their first Southern League title since 2004.

The 2004 championship comes with a sidenote, too, because the Smokies had to settle for a "co-champion" distinction when the championship series was canceled due to Hurricane Ivan.

The Smokies have not won an outright league title since 1978 when the team was still the Knoxville Sox and in the Chicago White Sox Pipeline. They also won a title in 1978 — their only two outright league championships in team history.

Tennessee has had to wait over a decade to get back to this point. The last time the team made it to a championship series was in 2011. That was the final of three-straight trips to the championship series, but the Smokies fell short in all three.