Smokies Stadium showcases Fulton and Austin-East baseball

KODAK, Tenn. — Fulton baseball used the big stage of Smokies Stadium to pick up a huge first win of the season against Austin-East on Saturday.

Falcons senior pitcher Antonio Kyle threw a five-inning no-hitter, and junior outfielder Marcellus Jackson led the offense to a 21-0 win over the Roadrunners.

Final score aside, Fulton was excited to get the opportunity to play a professional ballpark.

"The atmosphere was beautiful," Kyle said. "Being out here for the first event on Jackie Robinson weekend was great."

The Emerald Youth Foundation helped organize the event which gave Fulton and Austin-East the chance to play at Smokies Stadium for the first time ever, and after the game it was revealed the Foundation plans to have Knoxville city schools play at the home of the Smokies every year.