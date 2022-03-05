Lady Vols soccer team hosts 'Kicks for Kids 2022' in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee

Joe Kirt, the new head coach for the Lady Vols Soccer Team, hosted the event two days after it was announced he would coach the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Kirt was named the Lady Vols Soccer Team head coach on Friday.

Two days later—he hosted a skills mini-camp supporting the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

Girls on the soccer team, those apart of the DSAG of East Tennessee and Kirt kicked and practiced some soccer skills together at Kicks for Kids 2022.

The event ran from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. It was originally scheduled at the Regal Soccer Stadium on the UT campus, however, rain moved the event indoors.

"I just thought it was the right way to start my tenure here," Kirt said. "To be there and spend time with our community."