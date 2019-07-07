KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Knoxville, soccer fans crowded restaurants and bars throughout the city to cheer on team USA and get a peek at history being made.

At Soccer Taco on Market Square, fans were decked out in red, white and blue ready to cheer the women's team on to victory.

The people at the sports-themed restaurant went crazy every time a goal was scored, and of course, when the victory was secured.

Lexington, Ky. resident Alex Kreimer was watching the game all decked out in Team USA's colors. He said it was an easy decision to set up at Soccer Taco for the 90-minute match.

"The name in itself Soccer Taco sounds like a good place to watch a game," Kreimer said. "There's a lot of supporters here so it's always fun to watch with people cheer on a team see them win."

Every TV was turned to watch the World Cup in the restaurant.

The O'Rourke family was traveling through Tennessee on vacation from Washington D.C. and knew they needed to take the afternoon to catch the game.

"It's really exciting to watch," Allison O'Rourke said. "I feel like my heart keeps racing every time that they get close to a goal or any time that the goalies get involved, so it feels a little stressful."

For the first half of the match, the nerves set in as the score remained 0-0.

"We've been crossing fingers, we've been yelling, cheering, anything we can do to try and get the ball in the goal," Allison said.

"It's really like nerve-wracking, but I don't know it's really cool," Allison's daughter, Ciara, said.

But, as soon as the goals started rolling in, the mood changed.

The O'Rourke family really admired the women's team's passion.

"I don't know but there's less rolling around and faking injuries than what the men do," Ciara said with a giggle.

"The women are such great players," Allison said. "They can head the ball further down the field than I could even possibly kick the ball and it's incredible just to see their athletic ability and how much they are obviously really passionate about the game."

But the nail biting and finger crossing paid off for the back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup champs.

The fans cheered all throughout the restaurant, clapping their hands as soon as USA took home the win.





