UT ranked preseason No. 13 by Softball America

The Lady Vols begin their journey for a 19th straight NCAA Tournament berth when the season starts on Feb. 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee was ranked preseason No. 13 by Softball America on Tuesday morning.

The Lady Vols begin their season on Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Howard and Illinois in Clearwater, Fla.

Tennessee returns some notable starters from last season. Ace Ashley Rogers will take the mound again for the team and the 2022 Second team All-SEC selection Kiki Milloy returns to the outfield.

The team also landed a top-notch transfer in pitcher Payton Gotshall during the offseason. She was the 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year and recorded an average of 10.13 strikeouts per game last season at Bowling Green.

The Lady Vols finished 41-18 last season. Their season came to a tough end in the NCAA Regional, which they hosted.