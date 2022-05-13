Five Lady Vol softball players named as All-SEC selections

Ivy Davis, Erin Edmoundson, Kelcy Leach, Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni were all named to the second team.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Five Tennessee softball players were named as All-SEC selections on Friday.

Ivy Davis, Erin Edmoundson, Kelcy Leach, Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni were all named to the second team.

Milloy, a center fielder, earned All-SEC honors for the second year in a row. She is the twentieth player in program history with multiple selections. She has led the team in batting average throughout the season (.356). She has hit 14 home runs, 12 doubles and stolen base 29 times.

Davis, a shortstop, was also named to the All-Defensive team. She led the team in batting average (.321) in SEC play. She had six home runs and 17 RBIs in 23 SEC games. Davis also had a perfect fielding percentage in conference play.

Edmundson, a pitcher, led Tennessee in ERA, wins, shutouts and strikeouts in the regular season.

Leach, a catcher, was second on the team in batting average (.319) in SEC games.

Puni, an infielder, had nine home runs and 25 RBIs against conference opponents.