Tennessee vs. Texas softball NCAA Tournament Super Regional sold out

The Lady Vols will host the Super Regional in Knoxville starting on Friday, May 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball's NCAA Tournament Super Regional series against Texas has been sold out.

The Lady Vols will host the Super Regional in Knoxville in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, which has a capacity of 2,200 people.

Tennessee is the fourth overall seed in the tournament and Texas is the 13th overall seed.

The two teams will play game one of their series on May 26 at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Game two of the series is scheduled for May 27 at 3 p.m. on ABC. Game three, if necessary, would be played on May 28.

If the Lady Vols win the Super Regional they will advance to the College World Series. They have not made it to Oklahoma City since 2015.