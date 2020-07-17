Some Hardin Valley Academy players sitting out football practice due to COVID-19 exposure risk

Knox Co. Schools said some players won't return to practice for at least the next 14 days after consulting with the Knox Co. Health Department about COVID-19 risks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some Hardin Valley Academy football players will be sitting out of practice for at least two weeks due to the risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Carly Harrington with Knox County Schools said Frida some players on the team will not return to practice for at least 14 days "out of an abundance of caution" due to potential exposure risk. Harrington did not say if any of those players had been directly exposed to or contracted COVID-19, saying the decision was made after consulting with the Knox County Health Department.

"Any player required to quarantine will be contacted by the Health Department. Due to federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide additional information regarding our students," she said.

This comes just one day after Knoxville Catholic High School announced it would be stopping football practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing multiple other players to the virus.