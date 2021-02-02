Source: Vols QB Hooker continuing to get majority of reps ahead of game against Florida

Hooker started against Tennessee Tech as quarterback Joe Milton sat out due to injury. He had four total touchdowns and a fumble in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has given no official word on who will be the starting quarterback for the Vols this Saturday against Florida.

WBIR Vols Insider and national college football writer for Footballscoop.com John Brice reports Hendon Hooker continues to get the majority of reps ahead of the rivalry game.

Hooker started for the Vols in the last game against Tennessee Tech as Joe Milton sat out due to injury. He had four total touchdowns and a fumble in the 56-0 win. Hooker also replaced Milton in the game against Pittsburgh after Milton was injured before halftime.

Game time between Tennessee and Florida is at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.