Source: Vols running back Tiyon Evans will be out against Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will be without running back Tiyon Evans against Ole Miss due to an ankle injury, according to a source who told WBIR Vols insider John Brice.

It's a big loss for the Vols as Evans is the team's top rusher and ranks fifth in the SEC. He is second in the conference in rushing yards per game. Evans has six rushing touchdowns on the season.

Evans accounts for 30 percent of the rushing yards compiled by the Vols this season.

He's rattled off a bunch of big plays this season. He housed a 49 yard reception against Florida, had a 92 yard rushing touchdown against Missouri and just last week ran in a 45 yard touchdown against South Carolina.