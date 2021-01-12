Sources: Josh Heupel has no plans on leaving Tennessee for Oklahoma

A lot of rumors have been circulating around whether the first year Vols coach would bolt for his alma mater given the chance. That doesn't seem to be the case.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There has been plenty of rumors and speculation on whether Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel would leave for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma if offered the job.

Sources close to the situation tell WBIR that Heupel has no plans of leaving Tennessee and all indications point to a year two with him as head coach. One source went as far to say there is a "zero percent chance".

Heupel was linked to the job as he is a former Sooners player and coach. He played quarterback there and was a Heisman candidate. He was later a co-offensive coordinator for his team before many thought he was unjustly fired.

In his first year at Tennessee, Heupel led the Vols to a 7-5 regular season record with a chance for an eighth win in their soon to be determined bowl game.