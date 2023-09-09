Sources: Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava is questionable to play vs. Austin-Peay

Sources tell WBIR the backup quarterback has injured his wrist.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee backup quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be questionable for the game against Austin-Peay in the Vols' home opener on Saturday, according to sources.

Sources tell WBIR that Iamaleava has a wrist injury.

Iamaleava completed two of three passes for 11 yards in the season opener against Virginia. He also rushed one rush for eight yards. He entered the game after the Vols replaced Joe Milton with a sizeable lead.

Tennessee's third-string quarterback is Gaston Moore and the fourth-string is Navy Shuler if Milton comes out and Iamaleava is unable to play.

Tennessee will play Austin-Peay inside Neyland Stadium at 5 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+.+