Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough not expected to play Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is not expected to play Saturday following his aggravated assault arrest last Sunday, sources tell WBIR.
UT will now play Alabama without a pair of starters in Cedric Tillman, as WBIR first reported Wednesday, and Jaylen McCollough, though McCollough remains with the team following his arrest.
The warrant from his arrest states that McCollough, of Austell, Ga., punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.
Sources told WBIR that a local attorney said this case may take weeks to resolve, so Tennessee will hold off on making any swift decision on McCollough before it has gotten all the facts in order.
Earlier in the season, Tennessee was quick to cut two players who were arrested on domestic assault charges.
McCollough faces a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing in Knox County General Sessions Court, according to records.
Sources tell WBIR that starting cornerback Kamal Hadden is likely out against Alabama as well.
Earlier this week, WBIR reported star wide receiver for the Vols Cedric Tillman is not expexcted to play either.