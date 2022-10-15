Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough not expected to play Saturday

McCollough was arrested on aggravated assault charges on Sunday. Cornerback Kamal Hadden is likely out as well.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is not expected to play Saturday following his aggravated assault arrest last Sunday, sources tell WBIR.

UT will now play Alabama without a pair of starters in Cedric Tillman, as WBIR first reported Wednesday, and Jaylen McCollough, though McCollough remains with the team following his arrest.

The warrant from his arrest states that McCollough, of Austell, Ga., punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.

Sources told WBIR that a local attorney said this case may take weeks to resolve, so Tennessee will hold off on making any swift decision on McCollough before it has gotten all the facts in order.

Earlier in the season, Tennessee was quick to cut two players who were arrested on domestic assault charges.

McCollough faces a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing in Knox County General Sessions Court, according to records.

Statement from Jaylen McCollough's lawyer Chloe Akers: "Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with the university and Knoxville Police Department’s investigation into these allegations. He looks forward to a speedy resolution to this matter and maintains his complete innocence.” — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 10, 2022

Sources tell WBIR that starting cornerback Kamal Hadden is likely out against Alabama as well.