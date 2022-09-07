Sources: Vols LB Juwan Mitchell likely out against Pittsburgh

Mitchell missed Tennessee's first game against Ball State too.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell is expected to miss the Vols' top-25 matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday, sources tell WBIR.

Sources tell WBIR there is optimism that Mitchell will be able to play next week against Akron.

The linebacker hasn't played much in his time since transferring from Texas. He only played in three games last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Aaron Beasley started as a middle linebacker last week for the Vols.