Sources: Vols safety Jaylen McCollough cleared to play as attorney lays out defense in assault case

An attorney representing McCollough filed a motion in court detailing McCollough's side of what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is cleared to play against Kentucky as he prepares to defend himself against a felony aggravated assault charge, sources tell WBIR.

McCollough was arrested on Oct. 9 after police say he punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.

Spencer, who told authorities he had been drinking that afternoon with friends, then reported exiting McCollough's apartment. McCollough followed Spencer outside and punched him, resulting in Spencer falling down some stairs, a warrant stated.

The senior safety did not play against Alabama or UT Martin while the criminal case is pending in Knox County General Sessions Court.

Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers, representing McCollough, filed a motion in Knox County General Sessions Court Wednesday maintaining his innocence and asking for a preliminary hearing to be moved up to the earliest possible date for Nov. 10. It's currently set by the state for Nov. 18.

Akers detailed McCollough's side of what happened. The motion stated that Spencer forcibly entered the apartment, and McCollough asked Spencer to leave multiple times. It said Spencer only backed away when McCollough walked toward him.

The motion then stated Spencer became more aggressive and threatened to come back into the apartment. The document said that's when McCollough punched Spencer in self-defense.

Vols cornerback Warren Burrell was in the apartment with McCollough.

Akers released a statement on Oct. 21 that McCollough had "resolved this matter" with the University of Tennessee’s Office of Student Conduct & Community Standards following a "thorough investigation."

McCollough had started every game for the Vols up until the Alabama game. He has been practicing and was not suspended by the team.