Sources: Vols' wide receiver Cedric Tillman still recovering from surgery

The star wideout is not expected to play in Saturday's game against Alabama, and sources say a more realistic timeline has him back for the Kentucky game on Oct. 29.
Credit: AP
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is not expected to play in the Alabama game on Saturday while he continues to recover from surgery, sources told WBIR.

Tillman was injured in the Vols' contest against Akron on Sept. 17, and has been out of the lineup recovering from ankle surgery.

Sources told WBIR that a more realistic timeline for his return is Tennessee's contest against Kentucky on Oct. 29.

Tillman recorded 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown in his three games with Tennessee this season. He was named to numerous award watchlists and garnered Coaches' All-SEC First Team honors before the season began.

