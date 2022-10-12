Sources: Vols' wide receiver Cedric Tillman still recovering from surgery

The star wideout is not expected to play in Saturday's game against Alabama, and sources say a more realistic timeline has him back for the Kentucky game on Oct. 29.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is not expected to play in the Alabama game on Saturday while he continues to recover from surgery, sources told WBIR.

Tillman was injured in the Vols' contest against Akron on Sept. 17, and has been out of the lineup recovering from ankle surgery.

Sources told WBIR that a more realistic timeline for his return is Tennessee's contest against Kentucky on Oct. 29.