Sources: Vols WR Cedric Tillman expected to play against Kentucky barring setbacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to play on Saturday against Kentucky barring any setbacks, sources tell WBIR.

Tillman has been out since he was injured against Akron in week three of the season. He had tightrope surgery on his ankle during the week of the Florida game and has now recovered enough to play again.

Sources say he has made a lot of progress on the practice field in recent weeks. Sources also tell WBIR that Tillman is getting closer to 100 percent.

The star wide receiver, who was on plenty of preseason award watch lists, had totaled 17 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown before getting injured. He had an onster performance against Pittsburgh in the second game of the season with 9 receptions for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown to lead the Vols to their first top 25 win of the season.

Tillman will be rejoining a team who has continued to dominate on offense even without him in the lineup. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been spectacular as he has caught 12 touchdowns, which leads the nation. He is also top 10 in receiving yards in the country.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy has stepped up big time as well, most notable in the Florida game and also against LSU. He had 12 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in those two games combined.

Wide receiver Ramel Keyton started in place for Tillman and produced a lot too. Since becoming a starter,he has had 15 catches for 243 yards with two touchdowns coming against UT Martin last weekend.

Tillman was expected to be one of the best wide receivers in the country coming into this season based on how he played last season. He had 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.