South Carolina fires head football coach Will Muschamp

The University of South Carolina announced on Sunday the firing of head football coach Will Muschamp. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."