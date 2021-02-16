South Carolina vs. Tennessee pushed to Wednesday after positive COVID-19 test

The positive test is among Tier 1 personnel with Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — No. 19 Tennessee men's basketball is now scheduled to play South Carolina on Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test among Tennessee's Tier 1 personnel. According to the NCAA website, that could include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The game will be played at 9 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena, you can watch the game on the SEC Network. The Vols were originally scheduled to play South Carolina on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

In a press release, UT said the test that returned positive was administered on Sunday during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines

Tennessee has not had to pause basketball activities since its positive COVID-19 test results at the end of November 2020.