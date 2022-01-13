South-Doyle AD, football head coach Clark Duncan retiring

Duncan will step down effective immediately from his athletics responsibilities. He was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Longtime South-Doyle High School athletics director and head football coach Clark Duncan is stepping down effective immediately and will retire from Knox County Schools at the end of the school year, Duncan confirmed to WBIR.

Duncan has been in administration at South-Doyle since 2003 and the head football coach since 2009.

He finished 79-74 in his 13 seasons with South-Doyle. In his final season, the team went 6-5.

He also coached at Fulton High School and Powell High School.

"I wanted to take this moment to thank each of you, for everything that you do and have done to support me, my family, our players, our football programs, and our schools," he said in a statement.