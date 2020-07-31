South-Doyle football assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

Five assistant coaches are under quarantine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five South-Doyle assistant football coaches are under quarantine after a member of the offensive coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The four other coaches have since tested negative for the virus, but will continue to quarantine for 14 days.

South-Doyle head football coach and athletics director Clark Duncan said in a statement the coach with the positive test had a family member test positive earlier this week.

"On Tuesday night, one of our offensive coach's family members came home feeling sick. That family member was tested on Wednesday and tested positive for Covid 19," Duncan said in the statement.

The five coaches were in a planning meeting on Tuesday. After the positive test, Duncan said the information was reported to South-Doyle's central office. All five coaches have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

Duncan said the students were not exposed and that he was not present at the meeting.