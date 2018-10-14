The South-Doyle football team used a week off to give back by inviting a special guest to practice.

Jonathon Hammonds is a graduate of South-Dole High School and the Sertoma Center's first high school graduate, and he loves his alma matter.

Cherokee football coaches sent Hammond a jersey and invited him to practice where he was able to meet the team and eve run a play.

The visit was not only an unforgettable experience for Jonathon, but a learning opportunity for the Cherokees football team.

"I shared what Jonathon would do to be in their shoes," said South-Doyle head coach Clark Duncan who has been talking to his players about selflessness. "He would just want to d his part and celebrate our team's success."

