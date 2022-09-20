Blount County Special Olympics competes in bowling for first time in two years

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — After two years away from the competition, Blount County Special Olympics athletes bowled their best strike on Tuesday at the Crest Bowling Lanes in Maryville.
Organizers said this is an important way to bring the community and enthusiastic athletes back together.
"It's just great. I mean it's one of those things these athletes have for two years haven't been able to do. This spring we were able to do the track and field, our first event since February of 2020. Getting that community back together, some of these athletes only see each other at competitions," said Will Hubb, director of Blount County Special Olympics.
Blount County Special Olympics is open to those ages 8 and older.