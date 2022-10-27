CAK grad, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider named Sporting News NL Rookie of the Year

Strider was the first player in MLB history to strike out 200 batters and allow less than 100 hits.

ATLANTA — Christian Academy of Knoxville graduate and Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider has been named Sporting News NL Rookie of the Year.

Strider has an 11-5 record with a 2.67 ERA in his first full season with the team. He became the first pitcher in MLB history to deal 200 strikeouts and allow less than 100 hits. He had 202 strikeouts in total.

He also became the fastest player to have 200 strikeouts in MLB history, topping MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

Strider started in 20 games and appeared in 31 this past season.

Strider was named NL Rookie of the Month this season back in August.

The CAK graduate recently agreed to a six-year deal with the Braves worth $75 million.