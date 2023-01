Jeudy-Lally played his first three seasons with Vanderbilt before playing with BYU for a season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football has added another transfer to its roster.

Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally is making the move from BYU to Rocky Top.

He played his first three seasons with Vanderbilt and last season with BYU.

His first career interception and tackle for loss came against Tennessee in his sophomore season in 2020 when he was with the Commodores.