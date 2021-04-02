x
Spotlight on local students for National Signing Day

Here's a look around East Tennessee and the local athletes that signed to play at the next level.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Students all over the country signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level on Wednesday. National Signing Day is an opportunity for high school students all over the country to see years of hard work pay off. Here's a rundown of the local athletes in East Tennessee that took the next step to seeing their dreams become a reality. 

Anderson County

Daniel Bethel – football – Ole Miss

Stone Hatmaker – football - Tusculum

Stone Cummins – football/wrestling – Coe College

Bearden

Jay Pemberton – football – Emory and Henry College

Ty Seritt – football – Emory and Henry College

Jalen Nevels – football – Emory and Henry College

Carter

Tim Flack – football – Carson-Newman

Anthony Stocker – football – Carson-Newman

Maurice Sylvia – football – Norwich College

Catholic

Luke Davenport – Football (PWO) - Middle Tennessee State University

Emma Schaad – Softball - Tusculum University

Kennedy Noe – Golf - University of North Georgia

Landon Cox – football – Carson-Newman

Claiborne

Storm Livesay – football – Carson-Newman

Cocke County

Landon Lane – football – Campbellsville University

Tabian France – football – Fulerton College

Cosby

Lauren Ford – basketball – Martin Methodist

Farragut

A.J. Rinehart – golf – Walters State

Parker Evans – baseball – Tusculum

Carson Mitchell – baseball – Shelton State

Bryce Burkey – Baseball – Cleveland State

Cathy Hu – Cross county, track and field – MIT

Jessie Rennich – track and field – Bryan College

Eli Purcell – football – Wofford

Bridge Coffey – football – Tennessee Tech

Logan Foody – football – Dayton

Camden Kuhn – football – Samford

Trey Nesbitt – football – Missouri Western State

Canaan Jackson – football – Missouri Western State

David Rhodes – track and field – High Point

Gatlinburg-Pittman

Ethan Stinnett – football – Tusculum

Credit: Gatlinburg-Pittman
Gatlinburg-Pittman's Ethan Stinnett signs with Tusculum to play football.

Bryson Flynn – football – Carson-Newman

Credit: Gatlinburg-Pittman
Gatlinburg-Pittman's Bryson Flynn signs to kick for Carson-Newman.

Grace Christian

Trevor Lawrence – baseball - Johnson University

Blake Courson – baseball - Johnson University

Eli Crowder – baseball - Martin Methodist College

Garrett Staley – football - University of the Cumberlands

Johnny Eller – football - Wheaton College

Caleb Curcio – football - Monroe College

Bailey Fersner – Volleyball - King University

Halls

Ty Humphrey – football – Mount Saint Joseph University

Xander Allen – football – Tusculum

Aaron Coley – football – Maryville College

Matthew Wrinkle – baseball – LMU

Ellie Cornell – club soccer – ETSU

Hardin Valley

Braxton Clarke – football – Midland University

Ian Salyer – track and field – Carson-Newman

Kate Salsbury – swimming – Carson-Newman

Deshawn Carey-Parker – football – Tusculum

Jellico

Joseph Paul – football – Maryville College

Credit: Volunteer Times
Jellico's Joseph Paul signs to play football with Maryville College.

The King’s Academy

Alexa Austin – volleyball – Emory and Henry

Zac Acuff – football – Missouri Western State

McMinn County

Garrett Priest – football – Tusculum

Bade Patton – football – Tusculum

Sydnee Duncan – soccer – Tennessee Wesleyan University

Grace McDonald – soccer – Tennessee Wesleyan University

Morristown West

Rodney Long – football – University of the Cumberlands

Jovanny Gonzalez – football – Union College

Oak Ridge

Cole Adams – football – Valipareso

Sequoyah

Brooklyn James – volleyball – Roane State

Tristan Bradley – volleyball – Walters State

Olivia Underwood – softball – Tennessee

Credit: Justin Miller
Sequoyah's Olivia Underwood signs to play softball with the Lady Vols.

Hannah Carroll – basketball – Piedmont

South-Doyle

Noah Myers – football – Gardner-Webb

Terrell Brown – football – Austin Peay

Ewan Johnson – football – Army

Tellico Plains

Chase “Diesel” Hunt – football – Tusculum

Credit: Shawn Yates
Tellico Plain's Chase Hunt signs to play football at Tusculum.

Webb

Jordan Sandberg – Volleyball – Washington University in St. Louis

Credit: Webb
Webb vollyeball player Jordan Sandberg signs with Washington University in St. Louis.

Jackson Musrock - baseball - University of Memphis (Signing Thursday)

Noelle Fuchs - rowing - Duke (Signing Friday)

