Spotlight on local students for National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Students all over the country signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level on Wednesday. National Signing Day is an opportunity for high school students all over the country to see years of hard work pay off. Here's a rundown of the local athletes in East Tennessee that took the next step to seeing their dreams become a reality.
Anderson County
Daniel Bethel – football – Ole Miss
Stone Hatmaker – football - Tusculum
Stone Cummins – football/wrestling – Coe College
Bearden
Jay Pemberton – football – Emory and Henry College
Ty Seritt – football – Emory and Henry College
Jalen Nevels – football – Emory and Henry College
Carter
Tim Flack – football – Carson-Newman
Anthony Stocker – football – Carson-Newman
Maurice Sylvia – football – Norwich College
Catholic
Luke Davenport – Football (PWO) - Middle Tennessee State University
Emma Schaad – Softball - Tusculum University
Kennedy Noe – Golf - University of North Georgia
Landon Cox – football – Carson-Newman
Claiborne
Storm Livesay – football – Carson-Newman
Cocke County
Landon Lane – football – Campbellsville University
Tabian France – football – Fulerton College
Cosby
Lauren Ford – basketball – Martin Methodist
Farragut
A.J. Rinehart – golf – Walters State
Parker Evans – baseball – Tusculum
Carson Mitchell – baseball – Shelton State
Bryce Burkey – Baseball – Cleveland State
Cathy Hu – Cross county, track and field – MIT
Jessie Rennich – track and field – Bryan College
Eli Purcell – football – Wofford
Bridge Coffey – football – Tennessee Tech
Logan Foody – football – Dayton
Camden Kuhn – football – Samford
Trey Nesbitt – football – Missouri Western State
Canaan Jackson – football – Missouri Western State
David Rhodes – track and field – High Point
Gatlinburg-Pittman
Ethan Stinnett – football – Tusculum
Bryson Flynn – football – Carson-Newman
Grace Christian
Trevor Lawrence – baseball - Johnson University
Blake Courson – baseball - Johnson University
Eli Crowder – baseball - Martin Methodist College
Garrett Staley – football - University of the Cumberlands
Johnny Eller – football - Wheaton College
Caleb Curcio – football - Monroe College
Bailey Fersner – Volleyball - King University
Halls
Ty Humphrey – football – Mount Saint Joseph University
Xander Allen – football – Tusculum
Aaron Coley – football – Maryville College
Matthew Wrinkle – baseball – LMU
Ellie Cornell – club soccer – ETSU
Hardin Valley
Braxton Clarke – football – Midland University
Ian Salyer – track and field – Carson-Newman
Kate Salsbury – swimming – Carson-Newman
Deshawn Carey-Parker – football – Tusculum
Jellico
Joseph Paul – football – Maryville College
The King’s Academy
Alexa Austin – volleyball – Emory and Henry
Zac Acuff – football – Missouri Western State
McMinn County
Garrett Priest – football – Tusculum
Bade Patton – football – Tusculum
Sydnee Duncan – soccer – Tennessee Wesleyan University
Grace McDonald – soccer – Tennessee Wesleyan University
Morristown West
Rodney Long – football – University of the Cumberlands
Jovanny Gonzalez – football – Union College
Oak Ridge
Cole Adams – football – Valipareso
Sequoyah
Brooklyn James – volleyball – Roane State
Tristan Bradley – volleyball – Walters State
Olivia Underwood – softball – Tennessee
Hannah Carroll – basketball – Piedmont
South-Doyle
Noah Myers – football – Gardner-Webb
Terrell Brown – football – Austin Peay
Ewan Johnson – football – Army
Tellico Plains
Chase “Diesel” Hunt – football – Tusculum
Webb
Jordan Sandberg – Volleyball – Washington University in St. Louis
Jackson Musrock - baseball - University of Memphis (Signing Thursday)
Noelle Fuchs - rowing - Duke (Signing Friday)