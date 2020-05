High School spring sports seniors from around East Tennessee share how the cancellation of their season has impacted them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — One year ago this week, Spring Fling was in full force. Spring sport athletes were battling for a chance to take home a state championship.

This year, those events were canceled.

About a month ago, WBIR asked seniors to call a phone number and leave a voicemail, sharing how they feel about the spring sports season being canceled.