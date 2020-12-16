Stanford coach passes Pat Summitt's all-time win total record

Tara VanDerveer now has 1,099 career Division I wins, the new record for a women's basketball coach.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer passed the late Lady Vol legend Pat Summitt for most career Division I wins in women's basketball with a 104-61 victory against Pacific on Tuesday night. VanDerveer now has 1,099 wins.

The two head coaches are pioneers in basketball, friends and rivals. They played each other 29 times with Summitt winning 22 of those matchups.

"I really hope Pat Summitt is looking down and saying, 'Good job, Tara. Keep it going,'" the head coach said after the game.

Summitt's final win came on March 24, 2012 over Kansas in the NCAA tournament.